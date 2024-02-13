New Models

New Volvo EX30 local pricing and specs announced

13 February 2024
The new Volvo EX30 range starts at R775,900.
Image: Supplied

Volvo has revealed more information about its new fully electric EX30 set to launch in South Africa later this month. 

As previously announced, the five-strong local line-up starts at R775,900, making this crossover SUV one of the most attainable electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. Despite its keen positioning, this Swedish newcomer lacks nothing in the performance department.

The entry-level, rear-wheel drive EX30 Core Single Motor model boasts peak outputs as high as 200kW and 343Nm of torque, allowing it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. As is the case with all modern Volvo models, maximum speed is capped at 180km/h. A 51kWh battery pack provides a maximum driving range of 344km on the WLTP cycle. 

Standard specification is generous in Core trim and includes niceties such as 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, rear park assist, seven airbags and a raft of safety and driver-assistance features synonymous with the brand.

The Volvo EX30 can be had in single and twin motor derivatives.
Image: Supplied

Next up is the EX30 Plus Single Motor Extended Range, which benefits from the 69kWh battery pack used across the remainder of the line-up. Though power and torque are unchanged, the 0-100 km/h sprint improves to 5.3 seconds. Range is boosted to 476km. 

The mid-spec Plus grade adds additional features and creature comforts such as ambient interior lighting, wireless smartphone charging, a Harman Kardon premium sound system, a heat pump and power-operated tailgate. It also includes a larger set of 19-inch eight-spoke alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control and front-and-rear park assist.

The EX30 Ultra Single Motor Extended Range employs the same powertrain as the EX30 Plus Single Motor Extended Range and sports the same range and performance figures. It does, however, benefit from Volvo's super-luxurious Ultra specification, which bolts in a fixed panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, a 360º parking camera, Park Pilot Assist, a 22kW on-board charger (up from 11kW) and a set of 20-inch five-spoke alloys.

Meanwhile, the EX30 Plus Twin Motor Performance adds a second electric motor, raising peak outputs to an impressive 315kW and 543Nm of torque. Matched to an advanced all-wheel drive system, the 0-100km/h dash is now dispatched in a mere 3.6 seconds, making this the fastest accelerating production Volvo yet. This flagship model is also available in range-topping Ultra specification. Both Twin Motor derivatives offer a range of 460km.

Now available to order online at the MyVolvo website, pricing for the EX30 range is: 

EX30 Core Single Motor: R775,900

EX30 Plus Single Motor Extended Range: R865,900

EX30 Plus Twin Motor Performance: R935, 900

EX30 Ultra Single Motor Extended Range: R965,900

EX30 Ultra Twin Motor Performance: R995,900

