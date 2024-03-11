Ensuring prodigious grip in all conditions is the AMG Performance 4Matic +all-wheel drive system. Featuring an electromechanically controlled clutch, it's designed to automatically vary the amount of torque distributed between the axles depending on the driving mode selected: Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Smoothness, Individual, Electric and Battery Hold.
Standout exterior tweaks come in the shape of an illuminated AMG radiator grille, more pronounced front wheel arches, bigger air intakes to help keep under-bonnet temps in check, a prominent rear diffuser and a pair of double exhaust tailpipes. The interior benefits from a MBUX multimedia system offering AMG-specific displays and features, illuminated trim in grey open-pore ash wood, electrically adjustable AMG sports seats upholstered in synthetic leather and an AMG performance steering wheel stitched in Nappa leather.
Mercedes-AMG presents new E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-AMG on Monday unveiled its sporty new E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+. Available as a saloon or an estate (market dependent), this Affalterbach missile is powered by a 330kW/560Nm 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired to a 120kW/480Nm electric motor integrated into the vehicle's nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G gearbox.
Total system output is pegged at 430kW and 750Nm worth of torque; figures good enough to propel the saloon from 0-100km/h in 4 seconds (4.1 seconds for the estate) and on to a limited top speed of 250km/h. Specify the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package and you'll have access to the carmaker's Race Start launch control system, which momentarily unlocks an extra 20kW. When activated, 0.2 seconds is shaved from the 0-100km/h dash. Maximum speed is also increased: 280km/h for the saloon and 275km/h for the estate.
Stonking straight-line performance aside, the E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ saloon and estate offer a maximum 101km of pure electric driving range at speeds up to 140km/h courtesy of its 28.6kWh (21.22kWh usable) lithium-ion battery pack mounted beneath the boot floor. When plugged into a 60kW DC fast charger, the vehicle's battery can be brought from 10% to 80% charge in about 20 minutes. Energy recuperation has been increased to 120kW, with three levels available using the rocker paddles behind the steering wheel.
To help handle this extra power, Mercedes-AMG have given the E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ a stiffer body, wider front track, larger brakes and rear-wheel steering. Nineteen-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard though customers can upgrade to more substantial 20- or 21-inch wheels. . Other technical highlights include a unique AMG Ride Control steel sprung suspension system with specially tuned two-valve adaptive adjustable damping. Drivers can also toggle between three preset damper modes: Comfort, Sport and Sport+.
