With advances being made in men's skincare there are a lot more options on how to perfect whatever aesthetic you are trying to achieve. Looking to help the noobs who are new to the beauty scene get the start they need, brand manager at Clere For Men Active Themba Ndlovu has put together vital kit enthusiasts or minimalists would require.
Must-have men's grooming products
Expert weighs in on five items every newbie can look for when getting started on their grooming journey
1. QUALITY RAZOR
Investing in a quality electric razor can make a big difference to your grooming routine. A smooth shave not only looks sharp, but also contributes to healthier skin. Opt for an electric razor that suits your preferences.
2. MOISTURISER
The sun and heat can dehydrate your skin, leading to dryness and irritation. A lightweight hydrating moisturiser can keep your skin supple and healthy.
3. ROLL ON DEODORANT
Often overlooked but crucial for grooming is roll-on deodorant. Unlike its spray or stick counterparts, roll-on deodorant offers benefits that make it a must-have in your grooming arsenal.
4. COLOGNE OR FRAGRANCE
A signature scent can leave a lasting impression. Invest in a cologne or fragrance that suits your personality and style. Apply it sparingly to enhance your overall grooming routine and leave a memorable scent wherever you go.
5. NAIL CARE KIT
Don't forget your hands. A simple nail care kit with clippers and a file can keep your nails in check, promoting a polished and well-groomed appearance.
