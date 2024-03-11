Lifestyle

Must-have men's grooming products

Expert weighs in on five items every newbie can look for when getting started on their grooming journey

11 March 2024 - 15:10 By Thango Ntwasa
From shaving to nail kits, here are five items to add to your grooming arsenal.
Image: Supplied

With advances being made in men's skincare there are a lot more options on how to perfect whatever aesthetic you are trying to achieve. Looking to help the noobs who are new to the beauty scene get the start they need, brand manager at Clere For Men Active Themba Ndlovu has put together vital kit enthusiasts or minimalists would require.

1. QUALITY RAZOR

Investing in a quality electric razor can make a big difference to your grooming routine. A smooth shave not only looks sharp, but also contributes to healthier skin. Opt for an electric razor that suits your preferences.

2. MOISTURISER

The sun and heat can dehydrate your skin, leading to dryness and irritation. A lightweight hydrating moisturiser can keep your skin supple and healthy.

3. ROLL ON DEODORANT

Often overlooked but crucial for grooming is roll-on deodorant. Unlike its spray or stick counterparts, roll-on deodorant offers benefits that make it a must-have in your grooming arsenal.

  • roll-ons provide a precise and controlled application, allowing you to target specific areas without excess product;
  • they typically offer long-lasting protection against odour and sweat, keeping you feeling fresh throughout the day;
  • roll-on formulas are often gentler on the skin. The application is smooth and the formula dries quickly without leaving a sticky residue;
  • the compact size of roll-on deodorants makes them ideal for travel, ensuring you stay well-groomed even on the go; and.
  • roll-on deodorants tend to be more economical as the controlled application reduces product waste. A little goes a long way, making it a cost-effective choice for daily use.

4. COLOGNE OR FRAGRANCE

A signature scent can leave a lasting impression. Invest in a cologne or fragrance that suits your personality and style. Apply it sparingly to enhance your overall grooming routine and leave a memorable scent wherever you go.

5. NAIL CARE KIT

Don't forget your hands. A simple nail care kit with clippers and a file can keep your nails in check, promoting a polished and well-groomed appearance.

