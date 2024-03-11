Straight-line performance is ferocious with the Taycan Turbo GT needing just 2.3 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100km/h and 6.6 seconds to reach 200km/h. Its maximum speed is capped at 290km/h. Specify the optional lightweight Weissach package and these figures drop to 2.2 and 6.4 seconds respectively, while the VO2 Max increases to 305km/h. To better cope with these forces, Porsche has increased the robustness of the gearbox.
Weight is the No 1 enemy of the electric vehicle and Porsche worked tirelessly to extract as much as possible from the Taycan Turbo GT. Thanks to carbon fibre body trim, CFRP bucket seats, lightweight luggage compartment and the omission of the electric soft-closing tailgate, this new flagship is 75kg lighter than the Taycan Turbo S.
New Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is here to steal Tesla's thunder
On a mission to punish all things Plaid, Porsche has upped the power ante on its flagship electric sedan.
Unveiled on Monday, the new Taycan Turbo GT hits the streets with a modified powertrain featuring a new rear-axle motor design and more powerful pulse inverter (900A vs the 600A used in the “regular” Taycan Turbo S) using more efficient silicon carbide semiconductor material. Peak power is immense with Porsche claiming the Taycan Turbo GT puts out a whopping 580kW. Activate launch control and this increases to 760kW or up to 815kW for two seconds according to the carmaker's peak power measurement method. This increased muscle is matched by 1,340Nm of torque.
Other enhancements include the fitment of 21-inch lightweight forged wheels that shroud a bespoke ceramic brake package. According to Porsche, design changes to the brake disc chamber and the brake caliper housing shave off more than 2kg; a reduction in unsprung mass that has a positive affect on driving dynamics and performance. Porsche Active Ride suspension with GT-specific tuning is fitted as standard and ensures an almost perfect connection to the road thanks to a balanced distribution of wheel loads.
In exterior styling the new Taycan Turbo GT distinguishes itself from its lesser siblings with a unique front spoiler, home to specially developed aeroblades. Matrix LED headlights are standard while HD matrix LED units are available as a no-cost option. You also get gloss black side window trim and an adaptive rear spoiler, the tear-off edge of which features a Gurney flap in a high-gloss carbon-weave finish. Beneath it resides a blacked out “Turbo GT” logo that contrasts against one of six exterior colours including new Pale Blue Metallic and Purple Sky Metallic. Customers can also tick the box on an optional decal set that applies the Taycan logo to the lower part of the doors and bonnet.
In addition to the bucket seats upholstered in black Race-Tex (artificial suede) and leather, other cabin highlights include “Turbo GT” logos embroidered across the front headrests and a badge with the individual model logo below the climate control panel. There's also the Sport Chrono package carried over from the Taycan Turbo S, a premium Bose surround sound system and a GT sports steering wheel that carries the new Attack Mode button. One step up from the usual push-to-pass function fitted to other Taycan models, when pressed it offers up to 120kW of additional power for 10 seconds.
While exclusive interior equipment with contrasting tones in Volt Blue or GT Silver are available on request, a pair of front adaptive sports seats plus (with electric 18-way adjustment and a memory package) can be ordered as an option and at no extra charge.
Designed for optimised performance around the racetrack, the optional Weissach package bolts on additional aerodynamic aids including air deflector elements on the underbody and a new front diffuser. Finished off with a fixed rear wing, total downforce increases to 220kg. To save more weight the rear seats are swapped for carbon cladding with a storage compartment. The analogue clock from the Sport Chrono package is tossed into the bin as are the foot and boot mats, rear speakers and a significant amount of the vehicle's sound-deadening material. Those with a keen eye will also notice the Weissach package offers a single charge port on the passenger side, which is operated manually instead of electrically. In total, this diet saves an additional 70kg over the Turbo GT.
Does it make a quantifiable difference? It seems that way with Porsche development driver Lars Kern setting a new electric series-production car lap record at California's Laguna Seca Raceway. A time of 1:27.87 puts it ahead of every other road-approved EV. Kern and a Taycan Turbo GT fitted with the Weissach package also set a new class record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. His lap time of 7:07.55 is 26 seconds faster than what he managed in the Taycan Turbo S Sport and 18 seconds faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid.
The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and Turbo GT with Weissach package are priced at R5,765,000 (with a three-year Driveplan). Porsche South Africa's Christo Kruger confirmed order books are open and these models will be available from model year 2025.
