WATCH | Tesla Model S Plaid smashes Nürburgring EV record
A Tesla Model S Plaid fitted with the firm's optional Track Package has set a new EV lap record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
The high-performance electric car stormed around Germany's fearsome 20.8km circuit in a time of 7:25.231, which is eight seconds faster than the previous record holder, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
For some context, this makes the Model S Plaid quicker than numerous petrol-powered sports cars including the Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series, KTM X-Bow, Nissan GT-R and Ferrari 812 Superfast.
Costing $20,000 (roughly R384,135), Tesla's Track Package bolts on a range of performance enhancing parts such as a carbon ceramic brake kit featuring 410mm rotors, six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers and uprated fluid.
While new firmware unlocks “peak performance,” a set of lightweight 20-inch “Zero-G” wheels fitted with staggered (285/35 up front, 305/30 at the rear) Goodyear Supercar 3R tyres maximises mechanical grip.
Hit the play button and marvel at how this 760kW, 2,162kg all-electric super saloon scythes around the “Green Hell” in near silence.
