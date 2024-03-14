New Models

Ineos launches new Grenadier Quartermaster Chassis Cab

14 March 2024 - 15:59 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Grenadier Quartermaster Chassis Cab is targeted at specialist conversion companies and commercial body builders.
The Grenadier Quartermaster Chassis Cab is targeted at specialist conversion companies and commercial body builders.
Image: Supplied

Ineos Automotive is offering a five-seat double cab chassis variant of its rugged Grenadier Quartermaster pickup.

Sharing the same proven underpinnings and featuring an exposed ladder frame aft of the cabin the specialist British carmaker says the new Quartermaster Chassis Cab provides a wide range of bodybuilding options for commercial, emergency and leisure use.

“In the first year since the Grenadier launched we have already seen a number of specialist conversions,” said Ineos commercial director George Ratcliffe.

Particularly with emergency services such as fire, police and inshore rescue, so launching the Quartermaster Chassis Cab is a natural step that takes our off-road expertise into many commercial areas that need a class-leading 4X4.”

The Chassis Cab features an exposed ladder frame behind the passenger cabin, giving customers and aftermarket vehicle converters a wide range of body-building options that are enhanced by the 3,500kg towing capability.
The Chassis Cab features an exposed ladder frame behind the passenger cabin, giving customers and aftermarket vehicle converters a wide range of body-building options that are enhanced by the 3,500kg towing capability.
Image: Supplied

As with the Grenadier Quartermaster pickup, the Chassis Cab variant sports the same full box-section ladder frame chassis, heavy duty solid beam axles, two-speed transfer case and up to three locking differentials. Power comes from a choice of BMW 3.0l turbocharged in-line six-cylinder petrol or diesel engines driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission sourced from German gearbox manufacturer ZF.

“The Grenadier’s body-on-frame construction already provides huge versatility for customisation and we know from customer configurations our vehicles are being used equally between commercial and leisure users,” said Ratcliffe. 

“The ‘blank canvas’ Chassis Cab variant allows greater versatility from the basic trayback for agricultural use through recovery and emergency services to tourism, presenting an ideal platform for an overlanding camper.”

The Grenadier Quartermaster Chassis Cab is under review for the South African market.

MORE:

Ineos unveils new Fusilier 4x4 in electric and range extender models

British carmaker Ineos Automotive has unveiled the Fusilier, an electric 4x4 SUV which will hit the market in late 2026 or early 2027.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Ineos reveals SA pricing of Grenadier Quartermaster pickup

Ineos has announced local pricing for its new and eagerly awaited Grenadier Quartermaster range.
Motoring
7 months ago

WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the 2023 Ineos Grenadier

Join the Ignition TV crew as they get to grips with the rugged new Ineos Grenadier 4x4 recently launched to the local motoring media on an excursion ...
Motoring
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ineos launches new Grenadier Quartermaster Chassis Cab New Models
  2. Nio and CATL teaming up to develop longer life EV batteries news
  3. New book celebrates 60 years of Porsche racing at Kyalami news
  4. Used EV sales in SA increase by 132%: these are the top sellers Features
  5. Hyundai and Kia to recall thousands of EVs over software issue news

Latest Videos

Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in S.Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance