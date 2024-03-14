As with the Grenadier Quartermaster pickup, the Chassis Cab variant sports the same full box-section ladder frame chassis, heavy duty solid beam axles, two-speed transfer case and up to three locking differentials. Power comes from a choice of BMW 3.0l turbocharged in-line six-cylinder petrol or diesel engines driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission sourced from German gearbox manufacturer ZF.
Ineos launches new Grenadier Quartermaster Chassis Cab
Image: Supplied
Ineos Automotive is offering a five-seat double cab chassis variant of its rugged Grenadier Quartermaster pickup.
Sharing the same proven underpinnings and featuring an exposed ladder frame aft of the cabin the specialist British carmaker says the new Quartermaster Chassis Cab provides a wide range of bodybuilding options for commercial, emergency and leisure use.
“In the first year since the Grenadier launched we have already seen a number of specialist conversions,” said Ineos commercial director George Ratcliffe.
“Particularly with emergency services such as fire, police and inshore rescue, so launching the Quartermaster Chassis Cab is a natural step that takes our off-road expertise into many commercial areas that need a class-leading 4X4.”
Image: Supplied
As with the Grenadier Quartermaster pickup, the Chassis Cab variant sports the same full box-section ladder frame chassis, heavy duty solid beam axles, two-speed transfer case and up to three locking differentials. Power comes from a choice of BMW 3.0l turbocharged in-line six-cylinder petrol or diesel engines driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission sourced from German gearbox manufacturer ZF.
“The Grenadier’s body-on-frame construction already provides huge versatility for customisation and we know from customer configurations our vehicles are being used equally between commercial and leisure users,” said Ratcliffe.
“The ‘blank canvas’ Chassis Cab variant allows greater versatility from the basic trayback for agricultural use through recovery and emergency services to tourism, presenting an ideal platform for an overlanding camper.”
The Grenadier Quartermaster Chassis Cab is under review for the South African market.
