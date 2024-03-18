According to SVI, the Stopgun V2.0 package is a cost-effective B6 armouring solution designed to combat general crime, escort valuables in transit or use for mining patrols. In addition to the integrated door armour and ballistic glass, the roof, front fenders, all pillars and part of the firewall gain B6 protection courtesy custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, as do critical under-bonnet components such as the battery and ABS unit.
You can order your bulletproof Hilux from any Toyota dealer
Image: Supplied
Armoured car specialists SVI Engineering announced on Monday that its Stopgun V2.0 armouring package for specific Hilux Single Cab models is fully approved by Toyota and available to order directly from the carmaker's 200-plus local dealership network.
Available as an option on four popular Hilux Single Cab models (2.4 GD-6 SR 6MT, 2.4 GD-6 4x4 SR 6MT, 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider 6MT and 2.4 GD-6 4x4 Raider 6MT), the Stopgun V2.0 B6 package offers occupants protection against assault rifles such as the AK47, R1 and R5.
Fitment does not affect the vehicle's standard warranty/service plan. The entire package, including the price of the base vehicle and armouring kit, can be fully financed.
Image: Supplied
As a Toyota authorised partner, SVI’s Stopgun V2.0 package was subjected to a rigorous test programme that included two 8,000km stints on the carmaker's dedicated durability track in KwaZulu-Natal. With each run representing 100,000km of real-world usage, the product was effectively put through a 200,000km evaluation.
A full teardown followed to allow engineers to inspect the status of all items, while the uprated door hinges and mounting points were put through as many as 20,000 opening-and-closing cycles.
Image: Supplied
According to SVI, the Stopgun V2.0 package is a cost-effective B6 armouring solution designed to combat general crime, escort valuables in transit or use for mining patrols. In addition to the integrated door armour and ballistic glass, the roof, front fenders, all pillars and part of the firewall gain B6 protection courtesy custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, as do critical under-bonnet components such as the battery and ABS unit.
Gunports are provided as standard but can be deleted on customer request, while a front suspension upgrade is also included in the price to cope with the added weight.
The Toyota-approved B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring package for any of the four Hilux Single Cab derivatives listed above is priced at R333,753 (excluding VAT). The kit takes three weeks to install at SVI’s factory outside Pretoria.
