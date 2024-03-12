Other notable cabin innovations include an illuminated fabric panel on the front door cards, 30 different hues of interior ambient lighting, a new Sonos sound system and Dinamica seat upholstery, a suede-like fabric partially made from recycled polyester.
Audi updates its A3 line-up
Image: Supplied
Audi has given its A3 range a refresh with exterior and interior design tweaks.
Sportback and Sedan models receive a new hexagonal, frameless single frame grille that is flatter and wider than before. The standout feature is joined by larger side air intakes and a more pronounced front spoiler. Other innovations include LED and matrix LED headlights with four different digital daytime running light signatures easily switched via the car's MMI system. The rear end of the Sportback and Sedan feature a sportier bumper design and a distinctive diffuser inspired by Audi's top-tier RS models.
Customers are able to specify the optional S line kit and pick from striking new metallic paint finishes including District Green, Ascari Blue and Progressive Red. Sixteen-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard with 18-inch and 19‑inch wheels available as an option.
The interior makeover is an equally subtle affair with updates coming in the form of a redesigned shift knob, reprofiled air vents, new decorative fabric inlays and interior lighting that adds accents to the doors and footwell. The centre console has been upgraded and features cupholders and an armrest that adjusts in length and angle.
Image: Supplied
Other notable cabin innovations include an illuminated fabric panel on the front door cards, 30 different hues of interior ambient lighting, a new Sonos sound system and Dinamica seat upholstery, a suede-like fabric partially made from recycled polyester.
Audi has bumped up the standard level of specification across the range with all new A3 Sportback and Sedan models coming with Audi virtual cockpit, a 10.1‑inch touchscreen infotainment system, an inductive smartphone charger, two additional USB‑C charging ports in the rear and a three-spoke leather steering wheel with multifunction plus.
Depending on the market, Audi is offering the A3 line-up with several functions on demand via the myAudi app. For a fee, customers can unlock features such as adaptive cruise assist, high-beam assist and two-zone comfort air-conditioning for a month, six months, one year or permanently, depending on their individual needs.
In Europe, the refreshed Audi A3 Sportback and Sedan line-up will initially be offered with a 110kW 1.5l mild-hybrid TFSI petrol engine and a 110kW 2.0l TDI diesel engine. Both are meshed to a seven-speed S tronic gearbox. Additional petrol and diesel power trains will follow in the second quarter, with a plug-in hybrid arriving towards the end of the year.
According to Audi South Africa PR and relationships manager Terence Steenkamp, the face-lifted A3 Sportback and Sedan range will make its local debut in the fourth quarter of the year. Pricing and specifications will be confirmed closer to the time.
