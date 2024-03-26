Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top concept
2024 Easter Jeep Safari concepts bring magic to Moab
Image: Supplied
The annual Easter Jeep Safari (EJS) is under way in Moab, Utah, US. Starting on March 23 and set to conclude on March 31, the 58th edition of this event will attract more than 20,000 Jeep enthusiasts to celebrate one of the world's most iconic 4x4 brands.
As is tradition, Jeep is using this automotive get-together to unveil four new concept vehicles marrying eye-catching design cues with terrain-busting performance.
Here's a quick lowdown on each.
Jeep Low Down concept
First on the list is the Low Down concept, a tribute to the iconic Jeep Wrangler Lower 40 introduced 15 years ago at the 43rd annual EJS.
Unlike its predecessor, which featured 40-inch tires, the Low Down concept boasts huge 42-inch BFGoodrich Krawler 42x14.5 R20 mud-terrain tires mounted on 20-inch beadlock wheels tucked under custom high-clearance carbon fender flares.
Maintaining a low centre of gravity, the Low Down concept retains the stock Wrangler Rubicon 392 suspension but upgrades to Dana 60 axles with 5.38 gears for improved performance. The modifications result in increased ground clearance, breakover and approach and departure angles.
The Low Down concept is a striking thing to look at with a deep Poison Apple Red paint finish, streamlined body with rear door handles removed, a custom carbon bonnet and a race-style fuel filler door. The interior is equipped with custom black leather seats, cloth inserts, Rhino-lined floors and a radio-delete instrument panel. A red-tinted bikini top adds a unique touch to the overall design.
Under the bonnet, the Low Down concept is powered by a modern 354kW 6.4l V8 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering impressive performance.
Jeep Willys Dispatcher concept
The Jeep Willys Dispatcher concept is a blend of nostalgic design cues from early post-war civilian Jeeps and modern, technologically advanced features. Based on the Wrangler 4xe, it combines rugged, utilitarian looks with electrified off-road capability.
Externally, the Willys Dispatcher features Super Traxion 36-inch tires on vintage-style 16x7.0-inch alloy cream-coloured “steelies”, a custom old-school front bumper with a new Warn winch, “WILLYS” lettering on the bonnet and a custom Element 115 Green paint job.
Inside you'll find seats upholstered in distressed saddle leather with houndstooth cloth inserts, a JPP bikini top, and JPP vinyl floor covering. It is powered by a 2.0l four-pot plug-in hybrid 4xe propulsion system delivering 280kW and 640Nm of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission to Dana 50 Advantech front and rear axles with 4.70 gears.
Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top concept
The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top concept, built in collaboration between Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) and Mopar, aims to enhance the already impressive off-road capabilities of the midsize truck for its annual trek to Moab.
The aggressively styled concept features a Ginger Snap metallic exterior with retro-inspired two-tone graphics and rides on 40x13.5 R18 BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tires mounted on 18x9.0-inch Satin Black KMC Grenade Crawl beadlock wheels.
Equipped with Concept JPP flat fender flares, Dana 60 front and rear axles with 5.38:1 gearing and an AccuAir adjustable air suspension, the Gladiator Rubicon High Top concept is designed to tackle serious off-road challenges. The 3.6l Pentastar V6 engine, paired with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, provides ample low-end torque.
On the exterior, a modified front bumper from American Expedition Vehicles includes a custom protective hoop and a Warn winch, while Rock Slide Engineering rock rail power steps protect the undercarriage and aid entry and exit. The truck bed features a decked storage system with dual sliding drawers for additional cargo space.
Inside, the seats are retrimmed in custom quilted and perforated tan and black Alea leather with an embossed JPP logo on the headrests. The interior is further enhanced by a JPP sun bonnet for overhead protection, a JPP pedal kit, all-weather floor mats and door sill guards.
Jeep Vacationeer concept
Last but not least, the Jeep Vacationeer concept is a premium SUV that offers comfort and adventure while paying homage to the heritage of the Jeep brand.
It features a custom exterior with unique bodyside woodgrain graphics reminiscent of classic Jeep Wagoneer models. Equipped with 35-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain tires and 18x9.0-inch bead grip 701 Method racing wheels, it boasts a 38mm lift for superior off-road performance. Front and rear skid plates, a front-mounted Warn winch and three 11-inch Tyri LED lights on the roof provide additional off-road capability.
The highlight of the Vacationeer concept is the custom carbon-fibre RedTail Overland Skyloft on the roof, providing a climate-controlled sleeping space for two people. The interior features front Tupelo leather seats designed by renowned fashion designer Kiel James Patrick, with custom fabric inserts featuring classic Jeep vehicles in a New England-inspired pattern.
Powering the Vacationeer concept is a 3.0l Hurricane Twin Turbo engine delivering 380kW and 677Nm of torque. According to Jeep this engine offers premium performance and improved fuel economy compared to many competitors' naturally aspirated V8 and boosted six-cylinder engines.
