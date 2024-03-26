Trail Control is also fitted as standard. As seen in the Ranger Raptor, it helps drivers maintain a constant low speed in challenging terrain. Select a speed below 32km/h and the vehicle will automatically manage its acceleration and braking inputs while the driver concentrates on steering.
There are plenty of active and passive safety features fitted as standard on the Tremor, including hill descent control, hill launch assist and dynamic stability control (which includes load adaptive control, roll-over mitigation, traction control and trailer sway control).
Also present is lane keeping with road edge detection, pre-collision assist, reverse brake assist, blind spot monitoring with trailer coverage and front/rear parking sensors. Finishing things off is post-collision braking, seven airbags, smart keyless entry with push button start and a Thatcham-grade alarm system and immobiliser.
Under the bonnet is a 2.0l four-cylinder Bi-Turbo diesel engine generating 154kW and 500Nm of torque. Meshed to a 10-speed automatic transmission, power is distributed to all four wheels via an on-demand four-wheel drive system, offering four settings: 4A (automatic), 2H, 4H and 4L. For extra capability, this is bolstered by seven preset drive modes — Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl.
New Ford Ranger Tremor and Platinum pricing and specs
Image: Supplied
Ford this week launched two new Ranger models to the South African motoring media. While the Ranger Tremor is aimed squarely at off-road adventurers, the flagship Ranger Platinum is all about luxury, style and convenience. Here we take a closer look at each:
Ford Ranger Tremor
Based on the Ranger XLT, the Ranger Tremor (above) sports enhanced off-road capability courtesy of a trick suspension system borrowed from the Wildtrak X.
This means you get Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers, a wider track (+30mm) and a bit more ground clearance (+24mm) for clearing obstacles with more confidence.
Tenacious traction is provided by a set of 17-inch “Asphalt Black” alloy wheels shod with all-terrain General Grabber AT3 265/70 tyres. The latter are complemented by extended wheel arch mouldings finished in “Bolder Grey”.
Image: Supplied
In keeping with this improved off-road prowess, Ford has fitted the Tremor with a steel bash plate, steel underbody protection for the engine, transfer case and fuel tank, two front tow hooks, cast aluminium side steps and the distinctive long-leg tubular sports bar.
A lot of cutting-edge technology is worked into the Ranger Tremor, including Ford’s new Pro Trailer Backup Assist with Trailer Reverse Guidance: an innovative system that helps take the guesswork out of reversing the vehicle with a trailer attached.
Then there’s the Trail Turn Assist system, which applies brake pressure to the inside rear wheel — an action that reduces the turning radius by up to 25%. It’s designed to be used on loose surfaces at speeds below 19km/h and can be engaged in 4H or 4L mode when the rear differential is unlocked.
Image: Supplied
Trail Control is also fitted as standard. As seen in the Ranger Raptor, it helps drivers maintain a constant low speed in challenging terrain. Select a speed below 32km/h and the vehicle will automatically manage its acceleration and braking inputs while the driver concentrates on steering.
There are plenty of active and passive safety features fitted as standard on the Tremor, including hill descent control, hill launch assist and dynamic stability control (which includes load adaptive control, roll-over mitigation, traction control and trailer sway control).
Also present is lane keeping with road edge detection, pre-collision assist, reverse brake assist, blind spot monitoring with trailer coverage and front/rear parking sensors. Finishing things off is post-collision braking, seven airbags, smart keyless entry with push button start and a Thatcham-grade alarm system and immobiliser.
Under the bonnet is a 2.0l four-cylinder Bi-Turbo diesel engine generating 154kW and 500Nm of torque. Meshed to a 10-speed automatic transmission, power is distributed to all four wheels via an on-demand four-wheel drive system, offering four settings: 4A (automatic), 2H, 4H and 4L. For extra capability, this is bolstered by seven preset drive modes — Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl.
Image: Supplied
Unique styling touches at the front of the Tremor include a black honeycomb radiator grille, black Ford Oval badge and the same LED auxiliary driving lights as the Wildtrak X. A “Bolder Grey” finish has also been applied to the lower sections of the front bumper and H-bar, fender vents, mirror caps, door handles and rear bumper. Unique “Tremor” decals adorn the sides of the load box, while the tailgate also wears a black Ford Oval badge.
A range of exterior paint colours are available from launch, including Conquer Grey, Agate Black, Carbonised Grey, Frozen White, Lucid Red, Blue Lightning and Iconic Silver.
Inside the cabin you will find the Tremor is home to black vinyl seats with grey stitching as well as vinyl flooring, which makes cleaning after a muddy adventure a lot easier. The front seat backs are embroidered with an orange Tremor logo and offer six-way adjustment. Other notable tweaks over the standard XLT model include “Precision Grey” accents and “Ebony” upper trim finishes on the doors and dashboard.
Other niceties include an eight-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch, portrait format touchscreen that controls Ford’s Sync 4A infotainment system. The Tremor also features wireless charging as standard and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Powerful connectivity is delivered by a FordPass Connect modem, which enables Ford Power-Up software updates to be carried out over the air. Paired to a 360º camera system, Ford’s off-road Sync Screen allows easy manoeuvring in tight spaces.
Loading the Tremor for an adventure is easy, as the load box is equipped with the spray-in bed liner (with an integrated 12V socket) to prevent damaging the floor, with Ford’s versatile cargo management system to safely secure items being carried.
Available at Ford dealerships at the end of the first quarter, the new Ranger Tremor is priced at R977,500. This includes a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty.
Image: Supplied
Ford Ranger Platinum
As the undisputed flagship of the Ranger line-up, the Platinum double cab distinguishes itself from its siblings with exterior enhancements including a unique front grille design incorporating accented mesh and a classy silk chrome finish for the horizontal bars and surround. This is complemented by distinctive “platinum” badging across the leading edge of the bonnet and on the lower sections of the front doors. The same silk chrome finish is applied to the side steps, side vents, window linings and rear bumper.
Five paint colours are available: Iconic Silver, Frozen White, Carbonised Grey, Lucid Red and Agate Black.
The front bumper, mirror caps and door handles are colour coded, while the wheel arches are home to a set of attractive 20-inch alloy wheels emblazoned with striking ebony accents. Other neat touches fitted as standard include a fixed sports hoop and side rails, functional roof rails and Ford’s Cargo Management System, designed to make loading a breeze. Buyers can have the nifty powered roller shutter fitted as an added cost option.
Image: Supplied
As on the Ranger Raptor, the Ranger Platinum is equipped with a fully adaptive Matrix LED lighting system offering notable benefits such as glare-free high beam functionality, high beam boost and dynamic bending that swivels the headlamps into a bend by up to 15º.
The cabin of the Ranger Platinum has been upgraded with unique front and rear seats upholstered in quilted and perforated high-grade leather. Accent stitching features throughout, while bold “platinum” badges appear on the front seatbacks and floor mats.
The front seats are not only heated and ventilated but also offer 10-way power adjustment with memory function. A heated steering wheel further sweetens the deal, as does a soft-touch dashboard trim, Black Maple and Satin Aluminium trim strips, fully customisable interior mood lighting and the addition of an upper glovebox for enhanced practicality.
Image: Supplied
Also borrowed from the Ranger Raptor is a full-width 12.4-inch LCD instrument cluster offering a high scope of personalisation to suit any driver’s preference. This standout feature is paired to a 12-inch centre touchscreen display incorporating Ford’s latest-generation Sync 4A infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a Sync Off-road screen, 360º camera and premium B&O sound system.
Those who spend a lot of time on the road will no doubt be pleased by the presence of a built-in 400W inverter with 240-volt and 12-volt power outlets positioned on the rear of the centre console and in the load bay. This is bolstered by dual front/rear USB ports.
Image: Supplied
As on the Ranger Tremor, the Ranger Platinum is equipped with Ford Pro Trailer Backup Assist with Trailer Reverse Guidance. This is bolstered by adaptive cruise control (with stop and go and lane centring), active park assist with autonomous parallel and perpendicular parking, a tyre pressure monitoring system and seven selectable Drive Modes: Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl.
There’s also hill descent control, hill launch assist and dynamic stability control (which includes load adaptive control, rollover mitigation, traction control and trailer sway control).
On the safety front, the Ranger Platinum is the first Ranger model to be fitted with far side airbags positioned between the front seats. This prevents the occupants colliding with each other in an impact, thereby reducing the risk and severity of resulting injuries. Dual front, side and curtain airbags, along with the driver’s knee airbag, are also included.
Image: Supplied
The Ranger Platinum is available exclusively with Ford’s potent 184kW/600Nm 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine. It’s meshed to a 10-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four paws via a full-time four-wheel system with four settings: 4 Auto (4A), rear-wheel drive (2H), 4x4 high-range (4H) and 4x4 low-range (4L) for gnarly terrains.
Available at Ford dealerships at the end of the first quarter, the new Ranger Platinum is priced at R1,119,000. This includes a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty.
READ MORE:
Vision Neue Klasse X previews imminent future of BMW SAVs
Volkswagen ID.Buzz gains new GTX performance variant
New Volkswagen Crafter van gets an interior overhaul
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos