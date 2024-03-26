New Models

Isuzu adds new LS derivative to D-Max Single Cab range

Cabin upgrades include cruise control and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

26 March 2024 - 15:52 By Motoring Staff
A step up for the workhorse L model, the LS features an array of appealing exterior design enhancements.
Image: Supplied

Isuzu has bolstered its D-Max Single Cab range with the addition of a new LS derivative. 

A step up for the workhorse L model, the LS features an array of appealing exterior design enhancements such as 17-inch alloy wheels and colour-coded finishes for the front fascia, mirror covers and door handles. The side mirrors also gain power adjustment, while night driving is enhanced thanks to the inclusion of halogen front fog lamps as standard.

Cabin upgrades include cruise control and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard safety features on the new LS variant include ABS brakes with EBD, electronic stability control with traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, trailer sway control and dual front airbags. 

As with the L models, the 1.9 Ddi LS can be specified in High Rider 4x2 guise and paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. A 4x4 model with the six-speed automatic is also available. The frugal 1.9l four-cylinder turbodiesel produces 110kW at 3,600rpm and 350Nm of torque from 1,800rpm to 2,600rpm.

For more demanding applications there’s the option of the 3.0 Ddi LS Single Cab — also available in 4x2 or 4x4, both of which are mated to the six-speed automatic gearbox. The proven 3.0l turbodiesel engine delivers 140kW at 3,600rpm and peak torque of 450Nm between 1,600rpm and 2,600rpm.

Pricing for the new Isuzu D-Max Single Cab range is as follows:

1.9 Ddi HR LS: R516,500 

1.9 Ddi HR LS AT: R538,400

1.9 Ddi 4x4 LS AT: R618,800

3.0 Ddi HR LS AT: R590,800

3.0 Ddi 4x4 LS AT: R665,400

Pricing includes a five-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan,

