New Models

Land Rover teases new high-performance Defender Octa

26 March 2024 - 14:02 By Motoring Staff
The new Octa will be the most powerful Defender yet.
Image: Supplied

Land Rover confirmed on Tuesday it is working on a new high-performance variant of the go-anywhere Defender.

Set to be revealed later this year, the Defender Octa (a reference to the diamond’s octahedron shape) will feature a twin-turbo, mild-hybrid-boosted V8 engine and a class-leading 6D Dynamics air suspension for extreme performance across all terrains. 

The latter, available for the first time on a Defender, features an innovative pitch and roll control system that will enable the flagship Octa to maintain a near-level stance during acceleration, braking and cornering on-road, while also maximising independent wheel travel and articulation across the most demanding off-road conditions. 

The British carmaker confirmed the Octa is undergoing “the most exhaustive development regime in Defender history”. This includes stints in the snowy climes of Sweden, deserts of Dubai, multiple laps around the Nürburgring and rock crawls in Moab. 

More details about the Defender Octa will be communicated closer to its reveal date. 

