After previewing its full-electric Vision Neue Klasse sedan in 2023, BMW has shown the “X” version as the Sport Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept. It's a glimpse of the boxy yet smooth aesthetic philosophy of future BMW models, underpinned by technology and sustainability.
The first raised derivative of the new architecture is set go into series production in 2025. It panders to active lifestyles through a long wheel base, short overhangs and large windows while offering more interior space than the current X3 segment, said BMW.
A panoramic glass roof floods the interior with natural light, complemented by textiles in warm colours, special lighting and sound effects, while plant- and mineral-based Verdana surface materials adorn the interior. Recycled and repurposed maritime plastics such as discarded fishing nets are also used for the first time.
BMW said the user experience is bolstered by a multifunction steering wheel, a central display integrated into the instrument panel, intuitive touch and voice control and BMW Panoramic Vision that projects key information across the full width of the windscreen. This will be complemented by BMW 3D Head-Up Display in production models.
Vision Neue Klasse X previews imminent future of BMW SAVs
Boxy but smooth, the follow-up concept to the sedan is based on new electric architecture, with the debut planned for 2025
Image: SUPPLIED
After previewing its full-electric Vision Neue Klasse sedan in 2023, BMW has shown the “X” version as the Sport Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept. It's a glimpse of the boxy yet smooth aesthetic philosophy of future BMW models, underpinned by technology and sustainability.
The first raised derivative of the new architecture is set go into series production in 2025. It panders to active lifestyles through a long wheel base, short overhangs and large windows while offering more interior space than the current X3 segment, said BMW.
A panoramic glass roof floods the interior with natural light, complemented by textiles in warm colours, special lighting and sound effects, while plant- and mineral-based Verdana surface materials adorn the interior. Recycled and repurposed maritime plastics such as discarded fishing nets are also used for the first time.
BMW said the user experience is bolstered by a multifunction steering wheel, a central display integrated into the instrument panel, intuitive touch and voice control and BMW Panoramic Vision that projects key information across the full width of the windscreen. This will be complemented by BMW 3D Head-Up Display in production models.
Image: SUPPLIED
The concept drivetrain is the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology. Improvements include round lithium-ion battery cells with 20% more volumetric energy density than the prismatic cells previously used. They also transition to a more powerful 800-volt system that speeds up charging speed by up to 30%, allowing vehicles to charge enough for a 300km range in 10 minutes.
With a reduced drag design and other improvements such as new tyre designs and a special brake system with increased efficiency, the Neue Klasse X delivers up to 30% more range than current models.
Image: SUPPLIED
“Together with the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X showcases the breadth of our future BMW model line-up,” said BMW chairperson Oliver Zipse.
“The Neue Klasse reflects the variety of all the models that customers want today and in the future, from sporty sedan, with all its derivatives, to modern SAV family.
“In this way we are underlining that the Neue Klasse is much more than a car or a specific concept; it is redefining the BMW brand — and, at the same time, will be more BMW than ever.”
READ MORE:
Isuzu unveils an electric D-Max bakkie
Volkswagen ID.Buzz gains new GTX performance variant
New Volkswagen Crafter van gets an interior overhaul
The new Peugeot E-5008 is an all-electric people carrier
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos