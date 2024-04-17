New Models

Electric Maserati Grancabrio Folgore delivers silent top-down cruising

18 April 2024 - 10:29 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The electrically-operated soft roof can be lowered or raised in 14 seconds at driving speeds of up to 50km/h.
The electrically-operated soft roof can be lowered or raised in 14 seconds at driving speeds of up to 50km/h.
Image: Supplied

Maserati has unveiled an electric Folgore version of its Grancabrio drop-top grand tourer, two months after the petrol version made its global debut.

It follows the launch of other battery-powered models from the trident-badged Italian stable in the last year, namely the Granturismo coupé and Grecale SUV. Maserati plans to have a fully electrified range by 2028 and next on the list is the Folgore (Italian for lightning) derivative of the MC20 supercar.

The four-seat Grancabrio Folgore ensures silent topless cruising by switching its combustion-engined stablemate’s twin-turbocharged 3.0l V6 engine for three electric motors, one located at the front axle and the other two at the rear.

Their combined output of 560kW and 1,350Nm allows the topless Maserati to cover the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 2.8 seconds, with a driving range of 447km.

The electrically operated soft roof can be lowered or raised in 14 seconds at driving speeds of up to 50km/h. A neck-warming system comes standard while a turbulence-reducing wind deflector (for when there are two people aboard) can be optionally purchased.

The petrol Maserati Grancabrio is expected to arrive in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2024. Maserati hasn’t confirmed whether the electric version is coming too.

READ MORE:

BMW reveals details and disguised pics of new X3 to be built in Mzansi

The plug-in hybrid version will be built in South Africa while other versions will be imported.
Motoring
2 hours ago

The Armormax Defence TAC-6 is an unstoppable six-wheel force

Armoured car specialists Armormax Defence have developed a six-wheel conversion kit for the popular Toyota Land Cruiser 79.
Motoring
18 hours ago

Everything you need to know about the new updated Kia Seltos

The refreshed Kia Seltos has arrived in Mzansi with bold new exterior styling, an upgraded interior as well as new powertrain and transmission ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Leclerc says Sainz is doing a better job than him Motorsport
  2. Ford unveils new Ranger off-road racer to defend SARRC title Motorsport
  3. Tata to use new $1bn plant to make Jaguar Land Rover cars: sources news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Haval H6 HEV Reviews
  5. BMW reveals details and disguised pics of new X3 to be built in Mzansi New Models

Latest Videos

PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis
Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers