Mercedes confirms local pricing for new V6 X-Class – and it ain't cheap

The meatiest X-Class bakkie will set you back nearly R1-million

24 October 2018 - 16:28 By Denis Droppa
The new V6-powered X-Class
The much-anticipated V6 version of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie will flirt with the R1m mark when it’s launched here at the end of next month.

Following the market launch of the four-cylinder Mercedes-Benz X220d and the X250d earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa has announced the pricing of the V6 X-Class X350d, which is now available to order. It will be available in two versions: the Progressive priced at R904 188 and the Power for R973 188. Included will be the standard 6-year/100 000km warranty and maintenance plan.

These prices exclude the various optional extras and accessories available – including a canopy, style bars and bed liner – which could tip the price over the one-million mark.

“We are confident that the new V6 X-Class range-topper presents a next to none offering – combining modern design, safety, sophistication and a supreme level of comfort. The V6 X350d reflects luxury and performance, best characterised by quality engineering and of course, power like no other,” says Nadia Trimmel, Vice-President of Mercedes-Benz Vans Southern Africa.

While the four-cylinder turbodiesel used in the Mercedes X220d and X250d is a Nissan engine, the 3.0litre V6 powering the X350d is made by Mercedes-Benz. Producing outputs of 190kW and 550Nm, the X350d will be SA’s most powerful bakkie when it arrives next month, inheriting the title from Volkswagen’s 165kW/550Nm V6 Amarok.

Mercedes-Benz claims a 7.9-second 0-100km/h sprint time for the X350d.

The engine is mated to a 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic gearbox with steering-mounted gearshift paddles, and has a permanent four-wheel-drive system instead of the selectable 4WD of the four-cylinder X-Class models. The offroad ability is enhanced by a selectable low range reduction gear and a rear diff lock.

With the standard-fitted Dynamic Select system, drivers can switch between a choice of five driving modes that can be changed by fingertip control. With solid-axle rear suspension paired with coils instead of the traditional leaf springs, a smooth ride is one of the selling points of the X-Class.

Full specifications and details will be made available at next month’s launch.

