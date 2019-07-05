Forza Horizon 4 gets 'Top Gear' vehicles and personalities in July update

Motoring TV show Top Gear has entered the world of video game "Forza Horizon 4", bringing with it three vehicles inspired by the show.

The Top Gear Track-Tor, Mercedes Benz G63 6x6 Sports Utility Truck and the Top Gear Project E-AT are joining the "Forza Horizon 4" party, thanks to a crossover between the British TV series and Xbox One and Windows PC game.

Like Top Gear, racing game "Forza Horizon 4", a sub-series of the "Forza Motorsport" Xbox franchise, is set in the UK.