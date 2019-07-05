news

Forza Horizon 4 gets 'Top Gear' vehicles and personalities in July update

'Top Gear' Track-Tor, Mercedes Benz G63 6x6 Sports Utility Truck and 'Top Gear' Project E-AT join the fray

05 July 2019 - 14:31 By AFP Relaxnews
'Forza Horizon 4' adds 'Top Gear' vehicles and personalities in a July 2019 update.
'Forza Horizon 4' adds 'Top Gear' vehicles and personalities in a July 2019 update.
Image: Supplied

Motoring TV show Top Gear has entered the world of video game "Forza Horizon 4", bringing with it three vehicles inspired by the show.

The Top Gear Track-Tor, Mercedes Benz G63 6x6 Sports Utility Truck and the Top Gear Project E-AT are joining the "Forza Horizon 4" party, thanks to a crossover between the British TV series and Xbox One and Windows PC game.

Like Top Gear, racing game "Forza Horizon 4", a sub-series of the "Forza Motorsport" Xbox franchise, is set in the UK.

July's update brings with it a Top Gear Horizon Special, in which players can drive as mystery motorist The Stig, enjoy the narration of presenter Chris Harris and play through seven new chapters of the Horizon story.

Completing the story unlocks the three custom vehicles mentioned above, as well as an "I am The Stig" shirt and a Stig race suit for in-game use.

The previous "Forza Horizon 4" crossover, June's Lego Speed Champions, added a Lego-themed area to the game.

MORE

WATCH | Ignition TV tests the 2019 Audi Q8

Join Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts as he test drives the bold new Audi Q8.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Cal Crutchlow fractures tibia in cycling slip

LCR Honda MotoGP rider says he will try to compete in Sunday's German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring
Motoring
6 hours ago

WATCH | Joburg motorist attacked by hammer-wielding taxi driver

A motorist has opened cases of assault and malicious damage to property after a taxi driver allegedly assaulted him with a hammer in Fourways, ...
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover as a car salesman news
  2. THEN AND NOW | Does the 2019 Opel Corsa GSi live up to its 'Boss' of a forebear Reviews
  3. More must be done to improve the safety of entry-level cars, says AA news
  4. BMW unveils new third-generation X6 New Models
  5. These are your winners and losers in the SA bakkie market Features

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X