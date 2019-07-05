Fikile Mbalula congratulates Robert Marawa on new sports channel, pledges to advertise

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has joined the chorus of congratulations for Robert Marawa on the launch of the sports personality's online sports channel, promising advertising from the department.

Marawa took to social media on Thursday to announce the launch of Marawa.tv, which will air on YouTube. The announcement came just more than a month after he was fired from his popular Thursday Night Live with Marawa show on SuperSport.

Mbalula took to Twitter on Friday to congratulate Marawa and offer him support.

“Do your thing, Robert. You have what it takes. (The) transport dept will advertise there," he wrote.