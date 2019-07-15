news

Mixed bag for August fuel prices with petrol to increase, diesel to decrease

Soaring international oil prices doing the price of petrol no favours

15 July 2019 - 12:55 By AASA and Motoring Reporter
The petrol price will likely go up in August but diesel will be cheaper.
The petrol price will likely go up in August but diesel will be cheaper.
Image: Theo Jeptha

While the rand has won ground against the US dollar in July, international oil prices have increased, offsetting the rand's gains. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited monthly fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

"The rand has progressively appreciated against the US dollar since July 1, dipping below the R14/$ mark," the AA says.

"However, international oil prices, which pulled back further in the first week of July, have raced upwards again on concerns over international inventories and ongoing political instability in the Middle East."

The AA says the increase in the refined cost of fuel was higher for petrol than for diesel, setting up the unusual situation where diesel users are set for a price reduction while petrol seems likely to increase. The data show a 7c/litre increase for petrol, with a 20c decrease for diesel. Illuminating paraffin should be 14c a litre cheaper.

"There has been considerable volatility in both the exchange rate and the rand over the past month," the AA says. "The mid-month fuel picture is usually a good indicator of what is likely to happen at month end, but the current political and economic drivers of both the exchange rate and oil price are highly fluid," the association said.

"We regard the current figures as merely indicative at this stage, and pragmatism suggests the picture at month end might be substantially different from the current outlook," the AA concluded.

Want to reduce your fuel bill? These are the cars to buy

True Price lists SA’s top eight vehicles for fuel economy and resale value
Motoring
3 days ago

Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank

The price of fuel keeps on rising and according to analysts there will be further increases in the months ahead. So to help you squeeze the most ...
Motoring
2 months ago

The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time

From G60 and R to GTI and VR6, we take a look back at some of the Golf's finest moments
Motoring
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Want to reduce your fuel bill? These are the cars to buy news
  2. Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank Features
  3. Hilux range welcomes a Legend and a Gazoo racer New Models
  4. Refreshed 2019 Ford Everest is equipped for escapades First Drives
  5. These are SA’s top 10 bakkies in terms of resale value Features

Latest Videos

Step back in time to the first steps on the moon
Jacob Zuma’s first date with the Zondo commission
X