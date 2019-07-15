news

PODCAST | Cargumentative - Wheels Club wonderland

15 July 2019 - 15:35

In this episode, the guys broadcast live from the ultra-exclusive Wheels Club – a one-stop shop for people looking to buy or care for their exotic or classic cars.

They also speak to Brad Homan from Rocket Auto Care about the ins and outs of automotive detailing and choose their favourite cars featured at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed.​

Sit down, tune in  and gear up: 

