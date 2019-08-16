Outa to challenge Aarto in court while AA slams focus on money over safety

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it will launch a constitutional challenge to the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Bill (Aarto).

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the controversial bill, which includes a licence demerit system for drivers, into law on August 13 after the National Assembly passed it in March.

"Outa has opposed this bill from the start and is now planning a constitutional challenge to it," said Rudie Heyneke, Outa portfolio manager on transport.

He said the organisation held a workshop to consult the industry on the bill, made submissions to parliament based on this and, after the bill was passed earlier this year, wrote twice to the president asking him not to sign it.

Outa called for the bill to be amended due to concerns that it would not improve road safety, it is logistically cumbersome to the point of being potentially unconstitutional, and paves the way for corruption.

The final version of the law does not take into consideration Outa’s concerns. Pilot projects in Tshwane and Johannesburg using this system over the past decade failed.

"The focus should be on road safety, not on an administratively complicated system aimed at collecting revenue," said Heyneke.

The act sets up a demerit system for drivers, who lose points for traffic offences which may result in the loss of a driving licence.