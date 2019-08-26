news

The Porsche Taycan is officially the fastest four-door EV to ever lap the Nürburgring

26 August 2019 - 15:35 By Motoring Reporter
The Porsche Taycan ripping up the Nürburgring.
Image: Porsche AG

As you may or may not know, Porsche is quite good at setting lap records around the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife. In fact, they have just set a new one with their soon-to-be-released Taycan: a four-door all-electric sports car that will be officially unveiled to the world at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show.

Porsche test driver Lars Kern managed to whip a camouflaged, pre-production Taycan around the 20.6km "Green Hell" in seven minutes and 42 seconds. For some context, that's 1.8-seconds faster than the current Honda civic Type-R, but 1.9-seconds slower than the new Renault Mégane RS Trophy-R.

Yep, the Taycan might not be faster than the fastest hot-hatch but it is the fastest four-door electric vehicle. Well, for now that is.

