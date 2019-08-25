Motoring

We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found

The finest part of your experience with the Renault Kwid and the Datsun Go will involve bringing them to a stop and emerging unscathed

You can hear it already. A distinctive cacophony from the industry sycophants, expressing that the related pair featured here are not thaaat bad. Such fence-sitting conveys more than a whiff of bull-you-know-what; which seems to be the general aroma among a certain sect of automotive content creators these days, in our murky world of influencers, sponsored content and so on.



People love free stuff. One local blog even had a unit of the orange car here as a long-term test vehicle, inspiring reams of gushing editorial. If only they had subjected it to interrogation that extends beyond hashtags and Instagram filters...