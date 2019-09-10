news

Daimler enlists computer game designers to encourage efficient driving

10 September 2019 - 16:09 By Reuters
A Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS luxury electric car in the Daimler AG exhibition hall on the opening day of the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
A Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS luxury electric car in the Daimler AG exhibition hall on the opening day of the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Image: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Daimler is hiring computer programmers to create games that encourage electric and hybrid vehicle owners to drive more efficiently, the company's research chief Markus Schaefer said on Tuesday.

Mercedes vehicles have enough graphics processing power from their use of stereo cameras to also power sophisticated graphics, he said at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

“We have lots of employees from the gaming industry working on user interfaces,” Schaefer said. “The key task is to bring about a change in consumer behaviour.”

Schaefer added that Mercedes can now engage drivers with a graphics-based scoring system based on how efficiently they brake and accelerate.

The Mercedes interface displays a floating ball that needs to be kept within a circle. Aggressive acceleration results in the ball moving off target and a lower score.

“Our Asian clients love these gaming aspects,” Schaefer said.

