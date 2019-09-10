No, Hlaudi, you didn't lecture here, says Wits Business School
A guest speaker does not an academic make.
This is a curt response posted by the Wits Business School on Twitter in response to claims made by former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng at the state capture commission on Tuesday.
Motsoeneng claimed during testimony that he “lectures at universities”, including at Wits “about leadership”. He also claimed that his lectures were turned into part of the curriculum.
But the Wits Business School denied this, saying he only spoke there once, in 2013.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng was invited to take part in a breakfast panel discussion at WBS on 6 Dec 2013. A guest speaker does not make an academic. At no stage has Mr Motsoeneng lectured at WBS, nor has any material authored by him formed part of the curriculum of any of our programmes.— Wits Business School (@witsbschool) September 10, 2019
The issue of Motsoeneng not having a matric qualification took a large part of his earlier testimony before chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo, on Tuesday.
During his testimony, Motsoeneng thanked the SABC and said it took him to universities.
“I lecture at universities. Even at Wits Business School, I lecture and my lectures about leadership, they have turned them as part of their syllabus,” Motsoeneng said.
In a short response on Twitter, the Wits Business School said Motsoeneng was invited to take part in a breakfast panel discussion at the school on December 6 2013.
“A guest speaker does not make an academic. At no stage has Mr Motsoeneng lectured at WBS, nor has any material authored by him formed part of the curriculum of any of our programmes,” the school said.