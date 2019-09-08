Motoring

The new Range Rover Evoque has a hefty price tag. Is it worth it the dosh?

We investigate whether Range Rover's second-generation premium compact SUV is as revolutionary as its predecessor

Another day, another SUV review. What are we driving this time?



What we're commandeering today, my friend, is the second-generation Range Rover Evoque. Now in case you don't remember, the original Evoque was something of a watershed moment in automation when Land Rover unveiled it to the world in 2011. In many ways, it was to the SUV what the original Audi TT was to two-door sports cars: an attractive and well-packaged piece of industrial design that transcended its mundane purpose of everyday transportation...