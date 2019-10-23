Future Lexus EV models may look to in-wheel motors and drone support

Lexus's electrification vision for the future brings motors to wheels, assistant drones onboard, and a slew of autonomous driving technologies to electric vehicles (EVs).

At the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, Lexus premiered the LF-30, a battery-powered concept representing the future of the brand's EVs, particularly those that will launch around 2030.

Naturally, the LF-30 incorporates a handful of autonomous driving technologies, like most EV concepts today. What's unique to this model is its four in-wheel electric motors and integrated drone support.

One of the main objectives of the "Lexus Electrified" vision unveiled in Japan is to "evoke the original fun of driving."

The low placement of the motors allows for the battery to be positioned nearer to the ground, which the brand claims enables better handling, better performance and a more dynamic driving experience.