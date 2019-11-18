news

WATCH | The Bloodhound LSR reaches 1,010km/h across Hakskeen Pan

18 November 2019 - 11:19 By Motoring Reporter

The Bloodhound LSR on Sunday set a top speed of 1,010km/h at Hakskeen Pan in the Northern Cape, just next to the Namibian border. This follows weeks of incremental speed testing during time which the team and its pilot, Andy Green, slowly got to grips with both the jet-powered car and 20km desert test track upon which it was built to run.

Punching through the 1,000km/h barrier is a big deal for the Bloodhound outfit as it allows them to harvest valuable data essential for the completion of their ultimate goal: breaking the world land speed record by safely reaching  1,000mph (1,609.34km/h).

“The stability and confidence the car gives me as a driver is testament to the years of world class engineering that have been invested in her by team members past and present," Green said after Sunday's run.

"With all the data generated by reaching 628mph (1,01 km/h), we’re in a great position to focus on setting a new world land speed record in the next year or so."

"A vital component in the success of our high speed testing has been the race track created here at Hakskeen Pan. It’s proved to be exactly what we need and I’m delighted with how the car has performed on it."

Green said the Bloodhound LSR team is grateful to the Northern Cape provincial government and members of the local Mier community, who undertook the painstaking process of removing 16,500 tonnes of rock from 22 million square metres of dry lake bed to ensure the Bloodhound car can run smoothly and safely.

It’s the largest area of land ever cleared by hand for a motorsport event, and testament to the partnership forged between all three groups. This feat was recognised by the FIA in 2016 with the award of special certificates and medals for the 317 workers.

Gremlin sees Bloodhound LSR abort 550mph run

The Bloodhound LSR on Friday was forced to abort its 550mph (885km/h) target run at Hakskeen Pan, Northern Cape, after pilot Andy Green received a ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Dust flies, engine roars as Bloodhound clocks 700km/h at Hakskeen Pan

The Bloodhound Land Speed Record (LSR) team has been raising dust as it attempts to break the land speed record.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Bloodhound makes it to 160km/h as pursuit of land speed record begins

The dust of the Northern Cape was finally disturbed on Friday by the jet-powered car that aims to break the land speed record in 2020.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. The world's worst car just got worse New Models
  2. WATCH | Which flunks its safety test the worst - the 2019 Datsun Go or Renault ... Features
  3. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  4. Stay ahead of hijackers with these nine savvy safety tips Features
  5. Verstappen's comments not professional or mature, says Vettel Motorsport

Latest Videos

Gone in 60 seconds: Man robbed in Uber from OR Tambo
Meet the DA's new interim leader: All you need to know about John Steenhuisen
X