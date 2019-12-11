How to escape from a burning vehicle

Eugene Herbert, managing director of advanced driver training company MasterDrive, told TimesLIVE that while it is not common, finding yourself in a burning vehicle is a possibility.

According to Herbert, the first line of defence is to rectify any risk factors in your vehicle.

“Regular services and maintenance will detect risk factors, such as fuses blowing or oil and other fluid leaks. Of your own accord, pay attention to sudden and dramatic changes in fuel and oil levels and engine temperature," he said.

“If, however, you still find yourself in this situation, react quickly but calmly. Get out of the vehicle as fast as possible. Some retailers sell kits that you can keep in your cubbyhole to help you get out of the car if you can’t open the door or window. They contain items to cut seatbelts and break windows. Know where these are and keep them within reach.”