Hyundai suspends output as coronavirus disrupts supply chain
04 February 2020 - 08:01
Hyundai Motor Company plans to gradually suspend its South Korean factories, starting on Tuesday, as the coronavirus outbreak in China has disrupted supplies of a vehicle component, Yonhap News Agency said.
Hyundai's South Korean factories will be fully idled from Friday to Monday or Tuesday next week, Yonhap added.
A Hyundai Motor union official confirmed the factory suspension, but did not give further details.