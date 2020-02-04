news

Hyundai suspends output as coronavirus disrupts supply chain

04 February 2020 - 08:01 By Reuters
A Hyundai employee works on the assembly line at the company's production plant in Asan, South Korea.
Image: Seokyong Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hyundai Motor Company plans to gradually suspend its South Korean factories, starting on Tuesday, as the coronavirus outbreak in China has disrupted supplies of a vehicle component, Yonhap News Agency said.

Hyundai's South Korean factories will be fully idled from Friday to Monday or Tuesday next week, Yonhap added.

A Hyundai Motor union official confirmed the factory suspension, but did not give further details.

