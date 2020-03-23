news

Ford to suspend production in South Africa because of coronavirus

23 March 2020 - 13:43 By Reuters
The Ford engine plant in Port Elizabeth is among the vehicle and engine production factories in South Africa, India, Thailand and Vietnam to be shut temporarily due to the pandemic.
The Ford engine plant in Port Elizabeth is among the vehicle and engine production factories in South Africa, India, Thailand and Vietnam to be shut temporarily due to the pandemic.
Image: Supplied

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it would temporarily shut down vehicle and engine production at its factories in South Africa, India, Thailand and Vietnam in response to the coronavirus.

"We are continuing to act in real time and taking added safety measures by temporarily halting production at our manufacturing sites in the international markets," International Markets Group President Mark Ovenden said.

Last week, Ford moved to hoard cash, drawing down $15.4 billion from two credit lines and suspending its dividend. It has also abandoned its 2020 financial forecast and said the cash would be used to deal with a squeeze on capital caused by shutdowns in production.

The No. 2 US car maker last week suspended vehicle and engine production at manufacturing sites in continental Europe. It also decided to temporarily stop production from March 23 at its London site and from the end of March 25 at its Welsh facility

Ford South Africa's Silverton Assembly Plant (Pretoria) and Struandale Engine Plant (Port Elizabeth) will both close after March 27.

South Korea to help car industry ride out coronavirus

South Korea said on Monday it would provide logistical and financial support to help the auto industry through the coronavirus crisis, warning of ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Carmakers halt production in India due to coronavirus

India's biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, and peers including Mahindra & Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Hyundai ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

VW tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight

German car maker Volkswagen said on Friday it was joining other manufacturers round the world to explore using 3D printing to make hospital ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. The Queen of Smoke is one of SA's most fearless female racing car drivers Motorsport
  2. VW tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight news
  3. LISTEN | How fuel price decreases will affect your pocket news
  4. 10 classic cars you should invest in right now Features
  5. Why windscreen cracks and chips can be dangerous if not fixed ASAP Features

Latest Videos

Vulnerable spaces: Business as usual at Johannesburg's potential Covid-19 ...
Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
X