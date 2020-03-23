news

South Korea to help car industry ride out coronavirus

23 March 2020 - 10:38 By Reuters
The coronavirus pandemic has affected South Korean car companies such as Kia.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected South Korean car companies such as Kia.
Image: Kia

South Korea said on Monday it would provide logistical and financial support to help the car industry through the coronavirus crisis, warning of disruptions to supply chains from Europe and the US.

The government said it would speed up customs clearance, arrange freight transportation and provide liquidity support for the industry, which employs about 12% of South Korea's workforce, according to official figures.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to shutdowns at car factories and dealerships in the US and Europe which are expected to affect South Korean car makers such as Hyundai and Kia.

"It's time to prepare for the shock of a global demand contraction and European supply issues," industry minister Sung Yoon-mo said during a meeting with parts supplier executives and industry associations, according to a statement from the ministry.

"Survival is the most crucial thing in this unprecedented crisis, when both demand and supply contract at the same time."

The ministry did not give details about  how much liquidity support the government would provide or what form it might take. The assistance is part of 50-trillion won (around R694bn ) in emergency financing announced last week to boost the economy.

South Korea has reported 8,961 coronavirus cases and 110 deaths from the disease.

Hyundai closed its Montgomery, Alabama, assembly plant in the US last Wednesday after an employee there tested positive for Covid-19. It also suspended production at its plants in the Czech Republic and India because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Europe and the US account for about 70% of Korean car makers' exports, and 54% of Korean parts exports, government data showed.

A trade ministry official said South Korean exports would deteriorate in April and May, after rising 10% year-on-year in the first 20 days of March. Car exports rose 13.7% in the period, customs agency data showed on Monday.

"For the time being, a drop in exports of cars and car parts are inevitable as factories and dealerships are closing," Sung said.

South Korean car makers had stocked up on inventories which could last up to two months, Sung said.

Carmakers halt production in India due to coronavirus

India's biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, and peers including Mahindra & Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Hyundai ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement

Formula One's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June looks set to become the latest casualty of a season that has yet to start due to the coronavirus outbreak
Motoring
4 hours ago

VW tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight

German car maker Volkswagen said on Friday it was joining other manufacturers round the world to explore using 3D printing to make hospital ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. The Queen of Smoke is one of SA's most fearless female racing car drivers Motorsport
  2. VW tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight news
  3. LISTEN | How fuel price decreases will affect your pocket news
  4. 10 classic cars you should invest in right now Features
  5. Kia reveals its new fourth-generation Sorento New Models

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X