Government caves in to allow taxis to carry full loads despite Covid-19 threat

The government has bowed to pressure from the taxi industry to avoid a possible strike by allowing taxis to carry full loads during the national lockdown.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday taxis would be allowed to carry full loads on condition that all passengers wore masks.

The latest amendment was announced by Mbalula during a media briefing at the MTN Taxi Rank in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday.

This comes a day after Mbalula assured the nation that there would be no national taxi strike following a meeting he had with taxi associations. Taxi operators had threatened to go on a national strike should the government regulations that only allowed them to carry seven passengers stay in place.

The regulations were meant to assure physical distancing to avoid the spread of Covid-19.