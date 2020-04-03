news

Ford's European operations will remain suspended at least until May 4

03 April 2020 - 13:58 By Reuters
Ford Motor Co said its production restart plans depend heavily on the pandemic situation in the weeks ahead, national restrictions in operation at the time, supplier constraints and the ability of its dealer network to operate,
Ford Motor Co said its production restart plans depend heavily on the pandemic situation in the weeks ahead, national restrictions in operation at the time, supplier constraints and the ability of its dealer network to operate,
Image: Wolfram Schroll/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ford Motor Co on Friday extended the temporary suspension of vehicle and engine production at most of its European manufacturing sites to May 4.

The car maker said last month the suspension would last for a “number of weeks” depending on the intensity of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ford's production restart plans depend heavily on the pandemic situation in the weeks ahead, national restrictions in operation at the time, supplier constraints and the ability of our dealer network to operate,” the company said in a statement.

The No 2 US automaker on Thursday posted a 12.5% fall in US auto sales for the first quarter.

The company's US sales chief has said that once the crisis eases, some level of government stimulus will be needed to support car buyers in the face of an unprecedented decline in sales and rising claims for unemployment benefits.

Ford to build face shields at Brazil and Argentina car plants

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will make 50,000 face shields at factories in Brazil and Argentina to donate to the fight against the coronavirus ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Ford launches Family Fun Hub to help beat lockdown boredom

The 21-day national Covid-19 lockdown is proving to be something of a challenge for families stuck indoors with small children
Motoring
1 hour ago

Ford and General Electric to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electric's ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Mbalula backtracks: taxis now only allowed to be filled to 70% capacity news
  2. 10 tips to keep your vehicle from going to seed while locked down Features
  3. Car financiers vow lenience during Covid-19 lockdown Features
  4. 'That is final' – Mbalula after changing taxi rules under Covid-19 lockdown news
  5. Aussie Lamborghini driver blames speeding on coronavirus news

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X