Jaguar Land Rover models now available with enhanced air filtration

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday announced that all its new vehicles sold in SA will be made available with the option of a cabin air ionisation system.

As with many other global car manufacturers, JLR is recognising the importance of cleaner cabin air and its growing significance in the overall ownership experience, especially with air pollution becoming a serious social and health issue.

Designed to improve air quality by reducing allergens, airborne bacteria and associated odours, the system electrically charges air particles, ionises them and removes pollutants and other harmful particles. By functioning with the climate control system, the vehicle can constantly purify the air, making for a healthier and more enjoyable drive.

Although still relatively new technology in motor vehicles, air ionisation is a well-proven science that has been successfully used in residential and commercial building applications.

The system uses a condenser inside the vehicle to collect moisture from the air. These water molecules are then electrically charged, or ionised, to trap contaminants such as allergens and bacteria when dispersed through the climate control system.

The benefit of using a moisture based-system means the contaminants are better secured, making them less likely to escape the filter media. Without the ionisation process these particles would flow freely throughout the car's cabin, even through the cabin pre-filters fitted to most vehicles today.

In addition to ionisation, JLR is offering two additional technologies aimed at improving the interior air quality of its vehicles.

Available in select models later this year and then rolling out across the range from 2021 onward, a new PM2.5 filtration system will help prevent particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometres in size from entering the cabin.

PM2.5 is a key measure of air quality and its level of potential harm to the respiratory system. In some countries with high pollution levels, it is typically advised that people stay indoors when PM2.5 reaches 500 AQI (Air Quality Index) due to the increased risks to their health.

The cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 system is able to reduce incidences of additional particulates entering the cabin that may cause bad smells, trigger allergic reactions or asthma attacks, and balance enough fresh air to maintain driver alertness.

An air quality sensor, which is already a feature in existing systems, continuously scans the external air entering the vehicle to assess its relative quality. If it detects harmful pollutants it will automatically engage the climate control system’s recirculation setting.

Finally, there's the “air purge” system that activates the fan and recirculation function of the climate control system remotely to cleanse the cabin’s air before entry. This function can be controlled in two ways, namely timed or remote.

Drivers can either set a timed departure via the infotainment system before exiting the vehicle after a journey, or use their Remote InControl app to engage air purge from their smartphones ahead of entry.