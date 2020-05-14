Mazda profit hits eight-year low, inventory build-up hurts cash flow

As annual profit slide to an eight-year low, Mazda Motor Corp says the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a large build-up in its US car inventories, hobbling efforts to improve its cash flow.

Japan's no. 5 car maker refrained from giving an earnings forecast for this business year and confirmed it had tapped lenders for loans to ride out the outbreak, which has pummelled car demand worldwide.

Annual operating profit almost halved to 43.6 billion yen (roughly R7.58bn) for the year ended March, which includes a 10 billion yen (roughly R1.74bn) virus-related hit. However, that was far better than a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 25.7 billion yen (roughly R4,46bn) in profit.

Shelter-in-place orders in the US, Mazda's biggest market, have left its dealerships unable to sell cars. Shipments from Japan also remain parked at US ports, which need to be sold before production at home can return to pre-virus levels, said Akira Koga, a senior managing executive officer.

"By improving our inventory situation, we need to recover our cash flow position as soon as possible," Koga told a results teleconference.