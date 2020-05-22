news

Nissan considering 20,000 job cuts in Europe, developing nations: Kyodo

22 May 2020 - 09:52 By Reuters
A visitor walks past illuminated Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brand logos inside the Nissan Motor Co headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.
A visitor walks past illuminated Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brand logos inside the Nissan Motor Co headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.
Image: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nissan Motor Co is considering cutting 20,000 jobs from its global workforce, focusing on Europe and developing countries, Kyodo news reported on Friday, as the Japanese car maker struggles to recover from plunging car sales.

The possible cuts come as Nissan prepares to announce its updated midterm strategy next week. Profits at the car maker have been floundering for the past three years, and the coronavirus pandemic has piled on pressure for a turnaround at the company.

MORE

Trump visits Michigan Ford plant, does not wear mask

President Donald Trump travelled on Thursday to the crucial US election battleground state of Michigan to visit a Ford Motor Co plant amid tensions ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Everything you need to know about the new Volkswagen Golf GTI

The eighth generation of the hot hatch promises more refinement and better  handling
Motoring
2 hours ago

This is how much time and money motorists have saved during lockdown

Due to movement restrictions, most SA vehicles have had little use during lockdown and this has resulted in time and money savings for their owners
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. These are the best-selling used diesel vehicles in SA Features
  2. Car sales get off to a slow start news
  3. Need a new vehicle? Then buy now, because car prices are set to spike news
  4. Volkswagen admits car advert is racist, apologises news
  5. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news

Latest Videos

Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
X