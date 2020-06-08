Taxi fare increases inevitable: Santaco

“Today is the 74th day of lockdown. Taxis have been operating at half-capacity, nobody has compensated for the loss. The chance that fares will not be increased are slim.”

While operators were trying to survive, he said they hoped to avoid a situation where commuters found fares unaffordable.

“We promise commuters - the industry has always been advocating for the poorest of the poor, we do understand the community we serve - despite Covid-19, we will not sway from this, we are trying to deal with this situation as best as we can.”

Molelekwa said an increase in fares would not mean more profit but would help operators stay afloat.

“You have long-distance and cross-border operators that have been standing literally for 74 days. They have been unable to put food on the table for their families,” he said.

Theo Malele of the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) echoed these sentiments.

“We are caught between a rock and a hard place. We were waiting for the minister to come up with something tangible to address the shortfalls of our operators. What we have received is not satisfactory and we intend meeting with his office to discuss the matter,” he said.