South Africa

First patients admitted to special Covid-19 field hospital in Cape Town

08 June 2020 - 21:34 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 24 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 798.
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 24 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 798.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

The first patients have been admitted to a special Covid-19 field hospital in the Western Cape, the province announced on Monday.

The province also announced an additional 24 Covid-19 related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 798*. 

"We send our condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased at this time," the Western Cape government said in a statement.

The province currently has 12,149 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 32,048 confirmed cases and 19,101 recoveries.

Cape Town's field hospital - called the Hospital of Hope - admitted its first patient on Monday: a 75-year-old man from Mitchells Plain.

1,000 deaths: SA hits grim Covid-19 milestone

South Africa on Monday night reached a grim milestone as the country battles to contain the coronavirus: more than 1,000 people have now died from ...
News
2 hours ago

Ten more patients were admitted at the temporary facility later on Monday afternoon.

"The 75-year-old man was the oldest patient, while the youngest is a 31-year-old man from Philippi. The other patients are from Gugulethu, Crossroads, Portland, Lentegeur, Searidge Park, Mandalay, Samora Machel and Rocklands," said the provincial government.

It said it was taking "extra" steps to assist vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The department of social development in the province is providing additional support to old age homes to help fight Covid-19.

"This support includes testing and screening, and specialised training in infection prevention. An additional R1.8m in funding has also been allocated ... We have also made 1,500 masks available to homes across the province and provided 5,000 face shields to over 100 homes."

The provincial government said its health department had also prioritised healthcare workers, the elderly and chronic patients for the flu vaccine to ensure that their immune systems were not further compromised  by contracting the flu.

"Our risk-adjusted testing strategy also ensures that while the testing backlog persists, tests should be reserved for those who are experiencing symptoms and who need tests most: healthcare workers, people in hospital, those over the age of 55, and those with co-morbidities."

* The Western Cape's figures are collated at 1pm daily, while the national health ministry's figures are recorded later in the day.

READ MORE:

'We don't need you to fight Covid-19': DA tells ANC ministers to stay out of Western Cape

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has denounced the deployment of national government ministers to the Western Cape in the fight against ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Don't be alarmed, says Ramaphosa as Covid-19 infections expected to rise rapidly

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans not to be alarmed and to prepare for an expected rapid increase in Covid-19 infections.
Politics
14 hours ago

Extra hands needed as 80% of health workers with Covid-19 are in Western Cape

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize voiced concern on Friday that 80% of the country's health-care workers who had contracted Covid-19 were based in the ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X