First patients admitted to special Covid-19 field hospital in Cape Town

The first patients have been admitted to a special Covid-19 field hospital in the Western Cape, the province announced on Monday.

The province also announced an additional 24 Covid-19 related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 798*.

"We send our condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased at this time," the Western Cape government said in a statement.

The province currently has 12,149 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 32,048 confirmed cases and 19,101 recoveries.

Cape Town's field hospital - called the Hospital of Hope - admitted its first patient on Monday: a 75-year-old man from Mitchells Plain.