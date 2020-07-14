news

PODCAST | Dealerships are under pressure - Nada

14 July 2020 - 16:45 By Motoring Reporter
The pandemic is taking a toll on dealerships. File photo
Image: REUTERS

In this episode of Cargumentative, the team is joined in the virtual studio by Mark Dommisse, chairman of the National Automobile Dealers' Association (Nada).

The guys chat to him about the state of the local automotive industry and how it's coping with the Covid-19 pandemic. They also ask a question  many of you listeners have been asking: Why are cars so expensive in South Africa?

You can also expect a hearty serving of news and a rundown of what each team member have been driving lately. 

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

