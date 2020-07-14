PODCAST | Dealerships are under pressure - Nada

In this episode of Cargumentative, the team is joined in the virtual studio by Mark Dommisse, chairman of the National Automobile Dealers' Association (Nada).

The guys chat to him about the state of the local automotive industry and how it's coping with the Covid-19 pandemic. They also ask a question many of you listeners have been asking: Why are cars so expensive in South Africa?

You can also expect a hearty serving of news and a rundown of what each team member have been driving lately.

Sit down, plug in and gear up: