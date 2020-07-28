news

TV HIGHLIGHT | Tuned in SA

Ignition’s most loved show is back with its sixth season from Saturday August 1

28 July 2020 - 10:05 By Motoring Reporter
'Tuned In SA' is taking local tuning to new heights.
Image: Ignition TV

Ignition’s most loved show is back with its sixth season.

Tuned in SA takes a look at the local tuning scene in Mzansi. From performance-modified rides to crazy custom builds, this show has a little something for everyone.

This season we are also kicking things up a notch as we head to the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) in Las Vegas to check out what’s trending on the international tuning scene.

Only on Ignition TV, DStv channel 189.

Watch the trailer:

