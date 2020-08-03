Russian dealer looks to zero customs tariff to lift Tesla sales

Russia's main unofficial Tesla dealer hopes zero customs fees will lift sales of the US vehicles, despite their relatively high price and a fledgling charging infrastructure.

Only 353 new electric cars were sold in Russia last year, including 81 Teslas, data from Autostat shows.

While Tesla has not officially entered the Russian market, Tesla Club helps customers - including businessmen and politicians - buy the cars abroad and maintain them.

The majority of electric vehicles sold in Russia, where there are significantly fewer charging points for electric vehicles than in Europe or the US, were Nissan Leaf and Jaguar I-Pace vehicles.

"Customs fees have decreased, so demand has increased. People took it very well," Alexei Eremchuk, head of Tesla Club, Russia's unofficial dealership in Moscow, told Reuters.