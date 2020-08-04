Bangers and smash on the menu as 2fast4u drives into Cape Town eatery

Brunch kicked off with a bang on Tuesday at the Botanicum Cafe & Grill in Constantia, Cape Town, when a Jaguar F-Type rammed into the establishment's outdoor seating area.

A staff member who did not want to be named told TimesLIVE Motoring that the driver of the vehicle “accidentally hit the throttle instead of the brake while parking” — a mistake that sent the high-powered British sports car crashing into flower boxes, chairs as well as one of the metal pillars holding up the restaurant's outdoor shade tarpaulin.

Fortunately nobody was injured although the hapless car did sustain serious damage.