Bangers and smash on the menu as 2fast4u drives into Cape Town eatery

04 August 2020 - 17:12 By Staff Reporter
A Jaguar F-Type crashed into the outdoor seating area of Botanicum Cafe & Grill in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Image: Botanicum Bar & Grill / Facebook

Brunch kicked off with a bang on Tuesday at the Botanicum Cafe & Grill in Constantia, Cape Town, when a Jaguar F-Type rammed into the establishment's outdoor seating area.

A staff member who did not want to be named told TimesLIVE Motoring that the driver of the vehicle “accidentally hit the throttle instead of the brake while parking” — a mistake that sent the high-powered British sports car crashing into flower boxes, chairs as well as one of the metal pillars holding up the restaurant's outdoor shade tarpaulin.

Fortunately nobody was injured although the hapless car did sustain serious damage.

Steve our delivery guy has some explaining to do

Posted by Botanicum Café & Grill on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Unwilling to make any further comment about the incident, the Botanicum Cafe & Grill clearly has a sense of humour as they posted a photograph of the accident on their Facebook page with a caption that reads, “Steve our delivery guy has some explaining to do.”

Equally amusing is the Jaguar's number plate: “2FAST4U”.

Yep, the social trolls have been dining out on this all day long.

