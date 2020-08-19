You can now get carbon fibre wheels for your BMW S 1000 RR

Keen on upgrading your BMW S 1000 RR? Then best you take a look at these gorgeous new M Performance carbon fibre wheels that in total weigh 1.7kg less than the superbike's standard and already lightweight aluminium wheels.

This reduced rotational mass culminates in improved acceleration, better braking and easier handling at the limit.

Coated in high-gloss clear lacquer and shipping with all parts as standard (brake discs, sensor rings, wheel bearings and tyre pressure control valves), these M Performance carbon fibre wheels will be available in SA from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Pricing will be confirmed closer to the time.