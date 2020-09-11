news

TV HIGHLIGHT | Marawa Moments

Robert Marawa catches up with SA's favourite sports players, coaches and other personalities

11 September 2020 - 11:28 By Ignition TV
Hosted by Robert Marawa, each week 'Marawa Moments' looks at the journeys, ambitions and the untold stories behind our local heroes.
Image: Robert Marawa

Marawa Moments is an all-access insight into the lives and times of some of SA’s most legendary sports stars, coaches and other personalities as they adjust to the “new normal”. Hosted by award-winning sports journalist and commentator Robert Marawa, each week we discuss the journeys, ambitions and the untold stories behind our local heroes.

In this week’s episode, we join Robert and Mzansi’s favourite philosopher, Steve Kompela, as they discuss life, love and the beautiful game.

Don’t miss Marawa Moments every Tuesday at 7.30pm, only on IGNITION TV, DStv Channel 189.

Watch the trailer:

Watch IgnitionLIVE on DStv channel 189.
Image: IgnitionLIVE

X