2020 AA-Kinsey Report reveals vehicle parts are getting more expensive

“Malcom’s thoroughness has again proved pivotal in bringing this much-needed information to consumers to enable them to make better decisions about their vehicle purchases. It’s important for us that consumers understand as much about their vehicles as possible, including that of replacement parts, and Malcolm’s work is providing a credible, reliable and valuable service to motorists in our country,” notes Willem Groenewald, CEO of the AA.

All the figures in the AA-Kinsey Report were collected in September. Vehicle sales for August and September show large declines of about 30% compared with the corresponding months in 2019. Kinsey notes that some of the popular manufacturers such as Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford and Hyundai are all still doing well both with local as well as export sales.

Some models have been dropped and some replaced with new cars, such as including the Starlet and excluding the Etios.

“A factor that has become evident is the increase in cost of body parts. Headlights, rear fenders and wheel rims on some models appear to be a great deal more expensive. This has a negative effect for everyone as it increases the contribution the owner pays for the insurance excess, and the write-off point for a crashed vehicle, and it ultimately increases premiums one has to pay,” says Kinsey.

The report again includes the SA Guild of Motoring Journalists “Car of the Year” entries. These represent the latest vehicles on the market, launched during the past 12 months, and hopefully introducing new cutting-edge features. There are 14 in this survey, all identified by an asterisk ahead of the manufacturer’s name.

There are nine categories of vehicles with each category list entry ranging from a least to most expensive parts basket. The 2020 AA-Kinsey Report sees a huge increase in the popularity of the crossover vehicle yet again, both in models and sales volumes with some manufacturers now having three or four options available. This year 27 crossovers are featured with prices ranging from just under R200,000 to R1.7m.

The nine categories of vehicles included in the 2020 AA-Kinsey Report are:

City Cars and Entry-level Vehicles

Super Mini

Family Favourites

Crossovers

Compact Crossovers

Executive Crossovers

Double Cabs

Single Cabs

Executive Saloons

The AA-Kinsey Parts Breakdown Report is available online and may be printed for free in its entirety or in sections.

Kinsey says that the servicing and repair costs sections of the survey are not as vital to the vehicle owner, particularly with a new vehicle. These costs are often borne to some extent by the dealer through service contracts which could be as long as 100,000km. Manufacturers' warranties can be as much as 200,000km, or seven years, in some cases.

“Crash parts prices, however, will affect your insurance excess and the write-off point of your vehicle, and will be well worth noting. The charts are set out linking vehicles of similar cost, technology and purpose to allow for simple comparisons. In the end, though, it still pays to shop around. Ask for a discount from your local dealer as the motor industry – and dealers - are battling to make sales. This all makes buying a bit keener when one dealer is trying to close a sale over another,” concludes Kinsey.