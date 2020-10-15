CONSUMER WATCH | Ford Fiesta ST misdiagnosis results in R94k engine replacement

Abi Garner had no qualms buying a second-hand 2014 Ford Fiesta ST with 34,000km on the odometer.

She bought the vehicle from Atterbury Motors, a used-car dealer in Tshwane, at which she was a salesperson.

At the time of purchase in December 2017, a reasonable term of coverage was still left in the factory-issued warranty and service contract. The former had a mileage cap of 120,000km, while the latter was limited to 60,000km and both were due for expiry in November 2018.

In January 2018 she took the vehicle to Allen Joss Ford, for a routine service covered by the plan, which included the replacement of all four spark plugs.

The start of her problems began seven months later, when the vehicle began to exhibit shuddering during acceleration from standstill and a loss of power.

The car was towed to Lazarus Ford in Centurion. “The dealership said I was imagining things and that I should fetch the car, since there was nothing wrong with it.”

So, she did. Two days later, while leaving her place of employment, the vehicle started its shuddering routine yet again. But this time, the severe loss of power was accompanied by the check engine light on the instrument cluster. Colleagues helped her push the Fiesta back to the office, where it sat parked for the weekend.

“The following Monday it was towed again, to Allen Joss Ford.”

Initially, she was told by the service adviser that the technician suspected water in the piston chambers could be the culprit. Then, faulty spark plugs were deemed to be the cause: two were identified and would be replaced under warranty. “I asked why they would not be replacing all four, as a set. Their response was that the warranty only covers the faulty ones.”

At the same time, the Ford also had its water bottle replaced as part of a recall campaign. A month later her ST was back in the workshop, to inspect a gearbox rattle, defective tyre pressure sensors and the engine fan, which Garner said was working overtime even during short trips.

While the service department claimed the fan was operating without issue, they informed her that the engine mountings would be replaced.

All seemed well with the little ST, until exactly one year after this dealership visit. In August 2019, around the same time it was due for its annual service, the loss of power and unnerving shudder resurfaced. The vehicle could not be driven and was towed to Allen Joss Ford.

Garner explained the problematic history of the vehicle to the service adviser. “To both our surprise there was no record of the [previous] issues, warranty claims as they stated or job cards on the system.”

She was told that the spark plugs were again the root of the matter, although this time, she would have to foot the bill for four new spark plugs at between R1,500 and R1,700.

“I asked them if they had done additional tests, because this was the third time the car was in and surely these spark plugs cannot be a recurring issue if they were replaced before – but they were adamant that all they could pick up were the spark plugs.”

The real drama would start once the manufacturer warranty expired in November, at which point the iMPAC aftermarket warranty she purchased kicked in.

In March 2020 the dreaded shudder and power loss necessitated yet another tow to Allen Joss Ford. “To my surprise again the previous issue of missing information on the system was still not sorted out and the 26 August 2019 visit was also not present on the system, however an invoice hard copy was still with the service adviser.”

She then spoke to the service manager, who assured her that a thorough investigation would be conducted to find the underlying issue. Later that day she received a call, explaining that the engine seemed to be running correctly since another spark plug had been replaced.

“I told [the service adviser] that this is not the problem. Every time the spark plugs are replaced the car works fine for a few months and then the same issue arises.”

On March 5 another diagnosis came. Garner was told “that the reason for the spark plugs dying is due to a control module that is faulty”.

She was unhappy with this and probed a little further, directing an inquiry to the workshop manager who had been attending to her vehicle.

“He explained that it is to do with the tyre pressure sensors, not the engine. I then asked about the underlying engine issue, he became defensive and said there was no problem with the engine and that he has no record of [the previous issues] on the system and therefore it never happened.”

Garner then asked how it was possible that the spark plugs would fail repeatedly over a short period of time. She claims the workshop manager could not answer, but allegedly conceded to something that left her startled: “Sometimes their workshop replaces spark plugs with used spark plugs when they are not too worn out.”