news

Europe climate group calls for end to subsidies for plug-in hybrid cars

23 November 2020 - 18:45 By Reuters
The Volvo XC60 Recharge plug-in hybrid was one of the vehicles tested by Emissions Analytics.
The Volvo XC60 Recharge plug-in hybrid was one of the vehicles tested by Emissions Analytics.
Image: Supplied

Plug-in hybrid cars emit far more CO2 than advertised, according to tests commissioned by European campaign group Transport and Environment (T &), which on Monday called on governments to end subsidies and tax breaks for such models.

The tests were conducted by Emissions Analytics on three plug-in hybrid SUV models — BMW's X5, Volvo's XC60 and Mitsubishi Motor Corp's Outlander — and found that even under optimal conditions they emitted far more CO2 than advertised.

“Plug-in hybrids are fake electric cars, built for lab tests and tax breaks, not real driving,” Julia Poliscanova, T & 's senior director for clean vehicles, said in a statement. “Governments should stop subsidising these cars with billions in taxpayers' money.”

In response to requests for comment, a Volvo spokesperson said all Volvo cars are certified and fully comply with existing emissions legislation.

Mitsubishi spokesperson Amanda Gibson said that independent tests can produce unreliable or variable figures depending on conditions and “we naturally contest any findings where we have no oversight of the testing or methodology”.

BMW did not immediately reply.

T & 's announcement came just days after proposed European Union rules were released laying out tight emissions limits for car makers to hit for their activities to be classed as a sustainable investment.

Under those rules, hybrid vehicles would lose their “green” label from 2026 onward.

Plug-in hybrids are a halfway house between conventional combustion engines and electric vehicles, combining a smaller engine with an electric motor and battery.

These hybrids have frequently been referred to as a “gateway technology” designed to get consumers comfortable with electric vehicle (EV) technology, especially as nervousness about the driving range of fully electric vehicles has been an obstacle to mass adoption.

It has also helped car makers stretch returns on their investments in combustion engine technologies.

In the first three quarters of 2020, sales of plug-in hybrids accounted for close to half of all electric or partially electric vehicles in the European Union, as a growing number of consumers took advantage of government subsidies or tax breaks to buy them.

But climate groups like T & have been critical of plug-in hybrids as, unlike fully electric models, they emit CO2 when relying on their fossil-fuel engine instead of the battery.

READ MORE

EU plans tight car CO2 limits under green finance rules

Under green finance rules that kick in at the end of 2021, the EU will define which investments can be marketed as "sustainable" based on criteria ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

China-led shift to electric vehicles to help end 'oil era'

An aggressive China-led shift to electric vehicles is expected to slash global oil demand growth by 70% by 2030 and will help bring an end to the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

BMW moves engine production to Britain as German plants go electric

BMW on Wednesday said it will retool its German factories to build electric cars and components and shift manufacturing of combustion engines to ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2020 Toyota Starlet has plenty to offer for the price Reviews
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 8 | A year with the VW Polo GTI is nearly over Reviews
  3. SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi creates a one-of-a-kind Volvo Features
  4. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  5. China-led shift to electric vehicles to help end 'oil era' news

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X