news

VW CEO expects autonomous cars on market from 2025-2030

07 December 2020 - 09:16 By Reuters
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess.
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess.
Image: Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

The CEO of Volkswagen, the world's largest vehicle maker by sales, expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030, he told a magazine.

Herbert Diess cited the improving performance of computer chips needed in autonomous cars, while developments in artificial intelligence are also speeding the process.

“It is foreseeable that the systems will soon be able to master even the complex situations of autonomous driving,” Diess told the Wirtschaftswoche weekly magazine.

Diess defected from BMW in 2015 and has helped Volkswagen to reform after its diesel scandal with a 73 billion (roughly R1,327,811,400,000) electric vehicle investment plan.

READ MORE

Ten years down the line and this bakkie still rocks

Volkswagen’s 190kW Amarok is here. It’s SA’s most powerful bakkie and one of the country’s quickest
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

VW's Hitzinger says complexity of new cars will drive consolidation

The auto industry faces a new wave of consolidation as cars become electric, connected and add highly automated driving functions, Alexander ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Honda says it will be first to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars

Japan's Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it will be the world's first car maker to mass produce sensor-packed level 3 autonomous cars that will allow ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | The 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc is an old Golf in a new costume First Drives
  2. Fikile Mbalula extends driver's licence grace period to August 2021 news
  3. WATCH | How safe are new cars sold in SA really? news
  4. Hyundai recalls 129,000 vehicles for engine issue news
  5. Elon Musk's Tesla says black people hold just 4% of its US leadership roles news

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X