New Toyota tech unit promises world's safest drive

Toyota Motor Corp unveiled its Woven Planet research unit at a virtual media event on Friday, promising to deliver the world's "safest mobility" as competition heats up to develop self-driving and connected cars.

In the online presentation, dubbed "The Genesis", Woven Planet executives provided few hints into specific features in the pipeline, but said a new assisted-driving system would be mounted on the company's passenger cars by the end of this year.

The company also said it would be ready to unveil a fully self-driving prototype "in the near future", without elaborating.

As traditional automakers face competition from the likes of Apple, Amazon and Sony, Toyota is looking to marry Woven Planet's Silicon Valley approach with its storied Toyota Production System manufacturing process to develop the next generation of cars.

Fully self-driven cars are still likely to be years away, but rival General Motors Co this month made a splash at the virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with a fully autonomous all-electric flying Cadillac concept, while Chinese search engine operator Baidu unveiled a partnership with local car brand Geely.