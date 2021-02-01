news

Gradual monthly recovery in new vehicle volumes continues, says Naamsa

01 February 2021 - 18:27 By Motoring Staff
Naamsa says that the gradual monthly recovery in the domestic new vehicle sales volumes continued during January 2021.
Image: welcomia / 123rf

Reflecting on the new vehicle sales statistics for January 2021, Naamsa said that the gradual monthly recovery in the domestic new vehicle sales volumes continued during the month but that the decline, compared with the pre-Covid-19 first month of 2020, was in line with industry expectations.

Aggregate domestic sales at 34,784 units reflected a decline of 5,629 units, or 13.9%, from the 40,413 vehicles sold in January last year. Export sales recorded a second consecutive month of solid growth in January 2021 and at 22,771 units reflected an increase of 6,468 units, or 39,7%, compared to the 16,303 vehicles exported in January 2020.  

Overall, out of the total reported industry sales of 34,784 vehicles, an estimated 28,716 units, or 82.6%, represented dealer sales, an estimated 11.4% represented sales to the vehicle rental industry, 3.5% sales to government, and 2.5% to industry corporate fleets.

The January 2021 new passenger car market at 23,853 units had registered a decline of 5,220 cars, or a fall of 18.0%, compared to the 29,073 new cars sold in January last year.

The car rental industry accounted for a sound 16.1% of car sales in January 2021.

